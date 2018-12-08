Missouri lawmaker participates in kidney donation chain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri lawmaker has donated a kidney as part of a transplant chain to help his ailing wife.

KMBC-TV reports that Republican Rep. J. Eggleston, of Maysville, underwent surgery Wednesday. His wife, Cathie, has suffered from kidney failure for years. He wasn't a compatible donor for her.

Instead he agreed to participate in a three-way exchange. The donors give their kidneys to one of the three other recipients who are compatible.

After his donation, Eggleston's kidney was flown to Michigan where another person's kidney was being donated to another city in the United States. The third city is where his wife's organ donation comes from.