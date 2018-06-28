Missouri lawmaker proposes alcohol ban at Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker has proposed legislation banning smoking and alcohol in the Missouri Statehouse.

The Kansas City Star reports the proposal from Sheila Solon, a Republican state representative from Blue Springs, would ban smoking in the Capitol and prohibit alcohol use except for certain events.

Smoking and drinking are already prohibited in the Missouri Capitol except in legislators' offices. House Democrats banned smoking in their offices but haven't managed to persuade the Republican majority to follow suit.

Solon says her proposed legislation was spurred by events last year, including the resignation of former House speaker John Diehl after he admitted to exchanging sexually suggestive text messages with an intern. Former Independence Democrat Sen. Paul LeVota also left office amid claims that he sexually harassed interns, which he denied.