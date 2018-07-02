Missouri lawmaker proposes banning local minimum wages

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Republican wants to ban local laws that raise the minimum wage, require employers to offer paid sick leave or other benefits or prohibit employers from asking about criminal convictions early in the job application process.

Rep. Caleb Rowden, of Columbia, introduced a bill Thursday that he said will ensure businesses don't have to deal with confusing and complex regulations that vary across the state.

Rowden said the bill will protect businesses from radical activists on local city councils who want to attack job creators and hurt the middle class.

Columbia last year approved a measure barring employers from asking about criminal convictions on initial employment applications.

Some large cities in other states have passed laws requiring employers to offer paid sick leave or raising the minimum wage.