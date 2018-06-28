Missouri lawmaker pushes health director on abortion center

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Republican lawmaker who is running for attorney general in 2016 is threatening to hold the state's health department director in contempt if she doesn't reveal which hospital grants admitting privileges to a Columbia Planned Parenthood.

Sen. Kurt Schaefer of Columbia on Thursday gave Health and Senior Services Director Gail Vasterling until Aug. 21 to provide the name of the hospital offering admitting privileges to the organization. Such privileges are required under Missouri law for abortion centers to operate.

Schaefer is leading a committee investigating Planned Parenthood.

Vasterling on Thursday declined to reveal the hospital's name, saying it's not a public record.

Schaefer says contempt can be punished by a $300 fine or 10 days in jail. He says he also could ask the courts to intervene.