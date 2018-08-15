Missouri lawmaker resigns under pressure, cites rumors

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A lawmaker from the St. Louis area has abruptly resigned from the Missouri House, citing rumors about "some personal issues" as he became the third state lawmaker to quit under pressure within the past year.

Republican Rep. Don Gosen of Chesterfield submitted his resignation Wednesday. Gosen told The Associated Press there were rumors he needed to address.

House Speaker Todd Richardson released a statement saying he'd asked Gosen to resign Tuesday night after he was "made aware of the situation." Richardson's statement didn't elaborate.

Last May, then-House Speaker John Diehl resigned after acknowledging he exchanged sexually charged text messages with a Capitol intern. A couple of months later, Sen. Paul LeVota resigned after being accused of sexually harassing interns, which he denied.