Missouri lawmaker wants daylight saving time to be permanent

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker says he will try again to get his state on permanent daylight saving time, but his proposed measure calls for at least two neighboring states to do the same before it can go into effect.

Republican state Rep. Mike Kelley of Lamar says it doesn't make sense to keep shifting back and forth between daylight saving and standard times.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Kelley has proposed for the second time an amendment to Missouri's constitution that would make "daylight savings" time the new, permanent "standard" time.

He says supporters will have to convince other states that the change is a great idea, adding that several states have reached out to his office in response to last year's proposal.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Kelley's hometown.)