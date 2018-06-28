Missouri Lawmaker Wants Quick Action on Insurance Plan

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House Republican wants state lawmakers to move quickly to create an online marketplace to shop for health insurance.

Rep. Chris Molendorp said Thursday that legislative leaders should appoint a committee to study a health insurance exchange, following the Supreme Court's ruling upholding much of the health care overhaul.

The law gives states until Nov. 16 to notify the federal government if they want to run their own online insurance market. If they don't, the federal government will run one for them beginning in 2014.

Molendorp, a Republican who runs an insurance agency in Raymore, sponsored a 2011 bill that would have created a state-based marketplace but it died in the Senate. He wants lawmakers to quickly approve the bill and seek a federal waiver for missing the deadline.