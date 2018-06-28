Missouri lawmaker wants stiffer sentence for gun crimes

ST. LOUIS - A state senator from St. Louis will push for passage of a law requiring a 10-year sentence for any gun crime in Missouri.

Democratic state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed was in north St. Louis Tuesday to call for stiffer penalties on gun crimes. She said she plans to introduce a bill during the next legislative session in January that would impose a mandatory 10-year sentence for conviction of any gun-related crime.

She was joined at the news conference by relatives of Latasha Williams, a 14-year-old girl who lost an eye in a shooting earlier this month.