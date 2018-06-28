Missouri Lawmakers Advance Measure on Young Drivers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri House committee is backing legislation that would let young drivers take the wheel under the supervision of an older friend or relative.

Current law lets teens drive if they're at least 15, have temporary permits and have a parent, grandparent, legal guardian or driving instructor along as a passenger.

The legislation would expand the list of acceptable supervisors to include licensed drivers who are at least 25 and have received written permission from the teen's parent.

A House transportation committee has endorsed the measure with some changes. If it passes the House, the bill would go back to the Senate for final approval.