Missouri lawmakers aim to cut $700M from next year's budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers plan to cut the state spending plan by about $700 million because of the toll the coronavirus has taken on the state’s economy.

Top Republican budget leader Sen. Dan Hegeman on Friday said lawmakers are aiming to cut about that much from the governor’s original $30 billion spending proposal. Gov. Mike Parson made his budget recommendations weeks before the coronavirus hit Missouri.

Lawmakers now need to slash it to keep it in check with declining revenues. Lawmakers have been off work for weeks. They’re returning Monday in an attempt to pass a budget by their May 8 deadline.