Missouri Lawmakers Approve Boater Safety Bill
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would expand who can obtain a temporary boating safety card.
Missouri requires resident boat operators born after 1984 to complete a boating education class or pass an equivalency exam. Non-residents can get a temporary boating safety card one time by signing an affidavit asserting they have reviewed a handbook of Missouri boating laws and responsibilities.
The temporary card is valid for up to seven days. This year's legislation would let Missourians also get the one-time temporary card.
House members approved the measure 138-8 on Monday, and it passed the Senate 32-0 in April. The legislation now goes to Gov. Jay Nixon.
