Missouri Lawmakers Approve College Transfer Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have approved legislation designed to help college students seeking to transfer between schools.



The legislation would require that public colleges and universities designate 25 lower-level courses for which students can receive credit if they transfer to a new school elsewhere in Missouri. Schools would have until July 2014 to develop the system.



House members voted 145-1 on Wednesday to give the legislation final approval. It previously passed the state Senate, so the measure now goes to Gov. Jay Nixon.

Supporters say the legislation could help students more easily transfer coursework and complete their academic degrees.