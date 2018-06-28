Missouri Lawmakers Approve Elections Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation that would limit options for when elections could be conducted.

House members gave the measure final legislative approval late Wednesday on a 139-3 vote. The bill already passed the Senate, so it now goes to Gov. Jay Nixon.

The legislation would eliminate the option to hold an election in June. Missouri's existing February election date would be limited to bond measures.

In addition, the measure would repeal a requirement that political party emblems be printed on Missouri ballots.