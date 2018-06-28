Missouri lawmakers approve expanding orders of protection

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Victims of rape and sexual assault would be able to get orders of protection against their assailants under a measure sent to Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon.

The House on Friday voted unanimously to approve the measure that expands the type of people who can file and get orders of protection.

Republican Rep. Bill Lant, of Pineville, says it is time to allow those victims to get that protection.

Current law allows victims of domestic violence and stalking to get protection orders.

The measure would also expand stalking covered under protective orders to apply to unwanted activity directed toward members of the victim's household.