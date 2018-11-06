Missouri Lawmakers Approve Veterans' Medallions

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri could soon have two new programs honoring military members who served during the wars in Iraq.

Legislators gave final approval Thursday to a bill creating medallion programs for people who served on active military duty between August 1990 and June 1991, or between March 2003 and December 2011.

Those who served during the first era could receive "Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm" medallions. Those who served during the second era could receive "Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn" medallions.

Missouri already has similar medallion programs for veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

The Senate passed the bill without opposition. It previously passed the House and goes now to Gov. Jay Nixon.