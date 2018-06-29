Missouri Lawmakers Back Change on Third-party Filings

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have approved legislation that could make it easier for third-party presidential candidates to get on ballots in the state.

Current law requires a new party to name a presidential elector in each Missouri congressional district at the time the party forms.

In a 32-0 vote Thursday, the Senate gave final approval to a measure abolishing that requirement. Instead, new parties would have to name their electors for each district when their candidate files for office.

Supporters say the change will make it easier for new political parties to form and gather support among Missouri voters. The House approved the measure in March, so it now goes to Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.