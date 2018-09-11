Missouri Lawmakers Block Ethanol Expansion

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have blocked a proposed rule that could have expanded the use of ethanol in gasoline.

A legislative panel voted Wednesday to halt a rule change that would have allowed regular gasoline to be sold with a 15 percent blend of ethanol, which generally is made from corn.

Committee members said the proposal by the Department of Agriculture went beyond what is allowed in state law. They cited a 2006 Missouri law that requires a 10 percent blend of ethanol in gasoline. The proposed rule would not have mandated E15 but would have allowed it.

The committee's vote is like a temporary moratorium. The full Legislature can decide whether to permanently block the rule when it convenes in January. Or the department could withdraw the proposed rule change.