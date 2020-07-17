Missouri Lawmakers Cancel Sessions Due to Weather
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Winter weather has led the Missouri Legislature to cancel most of its activities.
All House and Senate committees scheduled for Monday have been cancelled. The Missouri Senate also has cancelled its Monday session and will instead convene Tuesday.
The Missouri House still is scheduled to convene Monday evening, but staff said there are no plans to debate any legislation.
The Legislature typically meets from Monday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri Tourism Commission also has canceled its scheduled meeting Monday in Jefferson City.
