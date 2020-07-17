Missouri Lawmakers Cancel Sessions Due to Weather

6 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Monday, March 03 2014 Mar 3, 2014 Monday, March 03, 2014 10:17:00 AM CST March 03, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Winter weather has led the Missouri Legislature to cancel most of its activities.

All House and Senate committees scheduled for Monday have been cancelled. The Missouri Senate also has cancelled its Monday session and will instead convene Tuesday.

The Missouri House still is scheduled to convene Monday evening, but staff said there are no plans to debate any legislation.

The Legislature typically meets from Monday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri Tourism Commission also has canceled its scheduled meeting Monday in Jefferson City.

