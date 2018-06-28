Missouri Lawmakers Challenge Ethanol Increase

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are weighing a challenge to a proposed rule that could allow greater amounts of ethanol in gasoline.

A legislative committee scheduled a hearing Monday on whether the proposed rule change by the state Department of Agriculture exceeds what is allowed under state law.

A 2006 Missouri law requires standard gasoline to contain 10 percent ethanol, which typically is produced from corn.

The state Agriculture Department implemented that law with a rule stating the ethanol blend shall not exceed 10 percent, except in certain cases. The department is proposing to repeal that cap and instead allow a 15 percent ethanol blend to be voluntarily sold.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency is fine with E15, but some automakers warn it could harm engines.