Missouri lawmakers' effort to win trust hurt by resignation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers' efforts to regain public trust have been hampered by the latest lawmaker resignation.

Republican Rep. Don Gosen, of Chesterfield, resigned Wednesday after acknowledging he had an affair.

His departure came amid a push to revamp ethics laws and change what a political scientist calls the Capitol's "frat boy" culture. The Legislature came under scrutiny last year after the resignations of two lawmakers accused of inappropriate behavior toward interns.

But some are skeptical that efforts to restore the public's faith in government will work.

University of Missouri-St. Louis political scientist David Kimball says Gosen's resignation and Senate action last week to water down an ethics bill might raise doubts among voters. He says it will take sustained effort by lawmakers to make a difference.