Missouri lawmakers file lawsuit over Rams stadium

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Saturday, May 30 2015 May 30, 2015 Saturday, May 30, 2015 11:26:57 PM CDT May 30, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers sued to challenge the authority of Gov. Jay Nixon and officials who oversee the current St. Louis Rams stadium over plans for a new one.

A group of six lawmakers filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Cole County claiming Nixon misused taxpayer funds and violated state statutes as he pushes to replace the aging dome.

The hope is to keep the Rams in St. Louis or attract another team if owner Stan Kroenke moves the franchise to Los Angeles.

The lawsuit said the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority lacks authority to pay for plans or extend bond payments for a new stadium.

Neither Nixon nor the authority could immediately be reached for comment.

Nixon's administration said he can extend payments on the existing Edward Jones Dome without legislative approval, which some lawmakers dispute.

 

