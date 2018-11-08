Missouri Lawmakers Have Meeting-filled Day

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers face a busy day at the Capitol before they decide this week whether to override any of Gov. Jay Nixon's vetoes of bills approved earlier this year.



Legislative committees scheduled meetings Tuesday on topics as diverse as pre-need funeral trusts, the state's criminal code and the effect of the drought on farmers.



The House and Senate convene their annual veto session Wednesday. Legislative committees often hold meetings the week of the session.