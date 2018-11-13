Missouri lawmakers look to enforce gender-specific bathrooms

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri high school's protest over a transgender teen's locker room use has prompted state legislators to file a handful of bills that would make schools enforce gender-specific bathrooms and locker rooms.

The Kansas City Star reports that more than 100 Hillsboro High School students walked of school last fall to protest a transgender teen's use of the girls locker room to change for gym class.

Republican state Sen. Ed Emery has sponsored one of the bills. It says a student must use the restroom, locker room and showers of the gender indicated on their birth certificate and identified at birth by his or her anatomy.

The bill also stipulates that schools must accommodate students who assert, with their parents' permission, that their gender is different from what's listed on their birth certificate.