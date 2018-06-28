Missouri lawmakers: Nixon to veto student transfers bill

The Associated Press and Andrea Stoll, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Multiple Missouri lawmakers say Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon will veto a bill aimed at revamping the state's student transfer law.

Republican bill sponsor Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles, and Senate handler Sen. David Pearce, R-Warrensburg, said Nixon's legislative affairs director told them that the governor will veto the bill.

Rep. Wood said he was disappointed about the veto.

"It took a lot of hard work... I think there's some good legislation in there," Wood said.

He also said that he doesn't think they'll be able to get enough votes to overcome the veto. The bill passed in the House with 84 votes originally. It would need 109 votes to overcome the veto.

"I think that's too big a difference to make up," Wood said.

Nixon's office said he will take action on the bill Friday but has not confirmed he will veto the bill.

Current law requires failing districts to pay tuition for students to transfer to better-performing schools nearby. Struggling schools have said that's created a financial hardship for them as they try to regain accreditation.

This year's bill would have accredited schools by building, so students in failing districts could transfer to better-performing schools in their district. The goal was to keep students and tuition dollars close to home.

Critics say provisions to expand charter and virtual schools cater to special interests.