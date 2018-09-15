Missouri lawmakers OK ban on sex offenders by kids' museums

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation to ban people convicted of sex offenses against children from coming within 500 feet of children's museums.

Senators voted 31-1 on Monday to send the bill to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. The measure passed the House 136-2 earlier this month.

Those convicted of sex offenses against children already are banned from coming within 500 feet of public playgrounds and swimming pools. If signed by Greitens, the legislation would extend the ban to include museums aimed at kids.

The measure also would make sex trafficking of minors a form of child abuse under state law.

It also would require that children be told and informed in writing of their rights when taken into custody by police or juvenile officers.