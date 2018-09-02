Missouri lawmakers OK intervention in child-on-child abuse

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A measure that would give the state's child protection office authority to investigate complaints of child abuse by other juveniles is now headed to Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon's desk.

The Missouri Senate on Wednesday approved the measure 33-1. The House earlier approved it 140-13.

The bill would allow the Children's Division to notify local offices to investigate complaints of juveniles with problem sexual behaviors.

It also would require training of staff at licensed child-care facilities in safe-sleep practices for infants - a measure inspired by the death of an infant who was napping at a day care center.

The bill would also require child care centers and preschools to disclose to parents who request that information whether any children there are not up-to-date on their vaccinations.