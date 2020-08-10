Missouri Lawmakers OK State Capitol Vendors

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to legislation allowing contractors to sell food, drinks, souvenirs and alcohol in the Capitol at celebrations of key moments in state history.

The bill sent to Gov. Jay Nixon on Tuesday would allow the state to contract with vendors at events commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol's construction and Missouri statehood.

It also would allow such vendor sales at the former Missouri penitentiary site in Jefferson City, which is now used for tours. Sponsoring Sen. Mike Kehoe, of Jefferson City, said the vendor contracts could help fundraise for state celebrations.

The current Capitol was constructed between 1913 and 1917 after a fire destroyed the previous building. Missouri will celebrate its bicentennial in 2021.