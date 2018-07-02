Missouri Lawmakers Pass Change in Tax Dispute

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation that would repeal a law that has put big businesses on the defensive in tax disputes with the state.

Current law places the burden of proof on the Department of Revenue in tax disputes with individuals and most businesses. But the responsibility shifts to the taxpayer when that company is a business that is worth more than $7 million and employs more than 500 people.

The Senate sent Gov. Jay Nixon legislation on Thursday that would treat those businesses the same as other taxpayers in disputes with the Department of Revenue. The House passed the identical measure earlier this year.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce has said the law is a double standard that presumes big businesses are guilty until proven innocent.