Missouri lawmakers plan Ferguson committee

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The top-ranking official in the Missouri House said he plans to appoint a bipartisan committee to look into the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown and the governor's response to it.

House Speaker Tim Jones said Friday that he believes Gov. Jay Nixon has mismanaged the protests and violence in Ferguson following the Aug. 9 shooting.

Jones is a Republican and Nixon is a Democrat, but the House speaker said the special committee will have a bipartisan balance. Jones says he will appoint the panel in the coming weeks, as tensions diminish in the St. Louis suburb.

Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey said he is also interested in creating a special committee but doesn't believe he can do so until lawmakers return for their regular session in January.