Missouri Lawmakers Propose Ban On Islamic Law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two Missouri lawmakers have proposed legislation aimed at preventing Missouri courts from applying laws from foreign countries and those based on Sharia, the Islamic religious law.



Republican Rep. Don Wells, of Cabool, says his measure is

necessary because the Islamic legal system is spreading and could threaten Missouri. Rep. Paul Curtman's bill takes a broader approach to banning the application of foreign laws in Missouri courts. Similar measures have been considered in a handful of other states.



Critics call both measures bigoted and unnecessary.



The Kansas City Star reports that Wells' measure specifically bars judicial consideration of Sharia law, or Islamic religious law.

Curtman, from Pacific, said his bill would prevent judges from ruling on cases using laws from outside the United States.