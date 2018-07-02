Missouri lawmakers propose right-to-work bills

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Lawmakers are proposing bills that would make Missouri a right-to-work state.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Republican state Reps. Bill White and Holly Rehder have pre-filed Thursday legislation to stop labor unions from requiring members to pay dues in order to join. Such legislation has been proposed in recent years, but has been blocked by Gov. Jay Nixon.

Passing right-to-work legislation was a campaign priority for Governor-elect Eric Greitens.

Other pre-filed bills include one banning gifts from lobbyists to lawmakers, and another permitting the Missouri Ethics Commission to digitally publish financial interest statements.