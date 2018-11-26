Missouri lawmakers propose ways to help working inmates get jobs

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, March 11 2015 Mar 11, 2015 Wednesday, March 11, 2015 6:46:00 PM CDT March 11, 2015 in News
By: Kimaya Davis, KOMU 8 News Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Getting a job after getting out of prison may seem like the impossible to most; however, Missouri lawmakers are proposing ways to help working inmates get employed prior to release. 

The Missouri House of Representatives held a public hearing Wednesday regarding ways the Department of Corrections can perform specified actions to improve the ability of working inmates to obtain employment upon release from incarceration.

The bill requires the Department of Corrections to participate in the Federal Bonding Program so that:

  • all working inmates are bonded prior to release ;
  • review the types of jobs available for inmates while incarcerated to determine which jobs would be eligible for certification and ensure that any inmate who has completed the necessary requirements for certification in a particular field does receive certification ;
  • and issue a worker certificate to any inmate who has worked in one or more types of jobs that are not eligible for certification containing information regarding each job and a list of the skills acquired or demonstrated.

The program would apply to any inmate who wants to participate. The goals would be similar to some existing programs in mid-Missouri but would have a wider reach. 

Job Point is one Columbia center that is aiming to help former inmates with employment. 

Job Point's mission is to link people and jobs by providing career planning and job placement assistance. It specializes in preparing individuals to enter the workforce.

In relation to people who have criminal records, Job Point helps them successfully get back into society. 

Job Point participant Richard Baldwin said he doesn't have a criminal record but can only imagine how hard it is for people who do because he faced challenges finding employment. 

Baldwin said he was walking past Job Point, and something told him to stop by. He said the visit turned into a job opportunity. 

"They assisted me with it, and I got a grant to do the course. I'm going to take the course for Highway Heavy Construction, and today I went through the last steps for the course," Baldwin said. 

He said he stopped at Job Point because he wanted to better himself. 

"I never did anything like this before. I'm from New Jersey, I'm used to street stuff, hanging on the corners, doing this doing that. Then I got into a car accident that put me in a coma and killed my boys, and when I woke up from the coma months later my mindset changed and I just wanted to better myself," Baldwin said. 

Job Point recruiter Tyree Byndom said their reentry services is an opportunity for people to get back into the flow of being citizens. 

"They're human beings, they made a mistake, could've made mistakes multiple times due to whatever the situation is. But reentry to us means any individual that's coming back home, everyone of them is coming back home, less than two percent stay [in prison] forever," Byndom says. 

Job Point provides the following reentry services: 

  • Employment Readiness Workshops
  • Job Placement Assistance and Support
  • Adult Education & Literacy/GED Preparation
  • Assessment of Personal Support Needs
  • Referral to other Human Service Entities
  • Backpacks Filled with Personal Hygiene Products
  • Bus Passes are provided
  • Family Re-unification Services
  • Computer Training
  • Training for Career in Highway/Heavy Construction
  • Housing Assistance
  • Anger Management Classes
  • Reentry Counseling Classes may be available
  • Additional Items may be supplied as needed

The proposed effective date for the bill is August 28. As of now, Missouri House of Representatives has not scheduled the next hearing. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Over a thousand in Columbia lost power
Over a thousand in Columbia lost power
COLUMBIA - Over a thousand Columbia Water and Light customers lost power Sunday evening during a snowstorm. By around... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 11:22:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

2 officers fired after investigation into fatal pursuit
2 officers fired after investigation into fatal pursuit
CLAYTON (AP) — Two St. Louis County police officers have been fired after an investigation determined they lied about being... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 9:55:15 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Missouri Special Olympics athletes get new healthcare opportunities
Missouri Special Olympics athletes get new healthcare opportunities
COLUMBIA - Sarah Byland is a golfer, bowler and swimmer. Every year she competes in different olympic events with Special... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 9:50:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Council to hold special meeting about Matthes' resignation Monday
Council to hold special meeting about Matthes' resignation Monday
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council is holding a special meeting Monday regarding former city manager Mike Matthes' resignation. The... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 9:45:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different mid-Missouri agencies are warning people about the storm's impact. The City of... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 6:54:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

DEVELOPING: Police investigate homicide just outside of Columbia city limits
DEVELOPING: Police investigate homicide just outside of Columbia city limits
BOONE COUNTY- Authorities responded to shots being heard near the 5700 block of Limoges Drive just outside of Columbia city... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 4:41:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Migrants march toward US border in show of force
Migrants march toward US border in show of force
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Several hundred Central American migrants on Sunday pushed past a blockade of Mexican police standing... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:42:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Columbia plow crews, travelers prepare for blizzard
Columbia plow crews, travelers prepare for blizzard
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and travelers prepped for poor driving conditions due to the blizzard forecasted to blast... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:23:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

MoDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads in northern Missouri
MoDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads in northern Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay off the roads in Missouri, especially north of... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 12:56:00 PM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Police chase ends in semi truck fire
Police chase ends in semi truck fire
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:41:00 AM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The catastrophic wildfire in Northern California is nearly out after several days of rain, but searchers... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:46:33 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
BENTON - The Missouri State Council of Firefighters warned Missourians about a phone call scam. People across Missouri have... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA – The Business Loop Improvement District launched a project aimed to improve Business Loop 70 by filling vacant buildings... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA - Small businesses in Columbia offered customers discounts in honor of Small Business Saturday. New and old businesses... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
(CNN) -- An armed 21-year-old man killed by an officer at a mall in Alabama on Thanksgiving night "likely did... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 4:16:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is expecting significant delays Sunday. Officials are telling travelers to plan ahead... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:45:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
COLUMBIA - The Thanksgiving holiday is coming to a close which means refrigerator shelves will be lined with Tupperware containers... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:23:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
COLUMBIA - MU officials are recommending that students come back early to campus due to a predicted snowfall on Sunday.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 21°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 27°
12pm 28°
1pm 29°
2pm 30°