Missouri Lawmakers Push for Tougher Drunk Driving Laws

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers want to toughen some laws on repeat drunken driving offenders so the state can use more federal money for road improvements.

Sen. Bill Stouffer, a Napton Republican, says the changes would let Missouri redirect $16 million in federal funds from highway safety programs to road construction.

Under the bill, repeat offenders with limited privileges could no longer driver to medical appointments. They would only be allowed to drive to work, school, alcohol or drug treatments or an ignition interlock provider.

Repeat offenders would also have to complete community service and court-ordered treatment programs in order to avoid jail time.

A House committee heard testimony Monday on the bill. The Senate passed it last month.