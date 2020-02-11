Missouri Lawmakers Seek School Changes for Foster Kids

JEFFERSON CITY. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are looking to make life easier for foster children who transfer to new schools.

A bill now in the Senate would require a school to give a newly enrolled foster child credit for similar courses taken elsewhere. Foster children with disabilities would have to be given services comparable to those they received at their previous school.

Supporters say the changes could make it easier for foster children to adjust to a new school and to advance or graduate on time.

The legislation has already passed the House and won endorsement from the Senate's education committee. It now awaits a vote in the full Senate during this final week of the legislative session.

Foster students bill is HB1577

Online:

Legislature: http://www.moga.mo.gov