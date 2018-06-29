Missouri lawmakers spent $110,000 related to Greitens probe

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers spent almost $110,000 during a special session and investigation into allegations against former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Final costs provided Tuesday to The Associated Press show that most of that money went toward mileage and daily allowances for lawmakers during a special session. About one-quarter of the expenses came from a special House investigatory committee.

Greitens resigned June 1 while facing potential impeachment over allegations of sexual and political misconduct.

The House investigatory panel spent more than $29,000 from March through May, mainly for court reporters who transcribed its hearings.

The special session cost $70,000 in the House and $10,500 in the Senate. That includes more than $36,000 for lawmakers to return to the Capitol on June 11 to hear a speech from new Gov. Mike Parson.