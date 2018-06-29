Missouri Lawmakers Tackle Specialty License Plates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas Jayhawk on Show-Me state license plates? Missouri lawmakers resoundingly said "no way." But an Arkansas Razorback? That still might be OK.

Officials in Missouri are looking to ease restrictions on specialty license plates from colleges located in another state. This comes after a prohibition aimed at the traditional nemesis of the University of Kansas appears to have inadvertently hit a budding rival in the University of Arkansas and has also affected Pittsburg State University in southeastern Kansas.

Missouri lawmakers sent Governor Jay Nixon legislation that would carve out colleges and universities already approved to offer a specialty license plate before last year's law took effect on Aug. 28th, 2012. Supporters think it would help Arkansas and Pittsburg State.