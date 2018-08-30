Missouri lawmakers undo veto to enact school funding bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has voted to override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a proposal to rein in the amount of money lawmakers aim to provide to K-12 schools.

The day after Nixon vetoed the bill, House members voted 113-43 Thursday to undo his action. Senators had acted hours after Nixon's veto.

The bill caps what lawmakers consider adequate school funding, which is used as a goal during budgeting.

Funding has fallen short of those goals for years.

Planned basic aid for K-12 schools next fiscal year would have been more than $400 million short of funding goals. Under the proposal, it's about $54 million short.

Supporters say a cap will make it more feasible to meet target funding, but Nixon says it breaks a promise made to students.