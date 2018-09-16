Missouri Lawmakers Want State Airplane Restricted

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Republican legislative leaders are hitting back against Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon in a battle over state budget cuts.

House Budget Chairman Rick Stream and Senate Appropriations Chairman Kurt Schaefer have sent a letter to the state Highway Patrol asking it to limit the use of state airplanes only for emergencies and law enforcement purposes.

The lawmakers say other flight costs can't be justified given Missouri's declining state revenues.

Nixon frequently uses the airplane. He traveled around the state Wednesday holding events at which he defended his vetoes of numerous tax-break bills passed by the Legislature.

Nixon announced more than $1 billion of budget vetoes and spending restrictions Tuesday. But he said he would release his freeze on education funding increases if lawmakers sustain his vetoes of the tax breaks.