Missouri lawmakers weigh public's right to police footage

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are debating how to balance the public's right to access police body camera footage with individuals' right to privacy.

Rep. Kenneth Wilson told a House panel Monday that body camera and dashboard camera footage should be closed to the public if it shows a place where people expect privacy, such as a home. His bill would also restrict public access to the footage for the duration of an investigation.

The Missouri Press Association raised concerns about restricting access to recordings of public incidents, such as a vehicle stop on an interstate.

The Missouri Police Chiefs Association said a person's safety can sometimes depend on keeping information, such as a home floorplan, private.

The committee took no action on the bill.