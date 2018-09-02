Missouri lawmakers worry police technology invades privacy

JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are looking at changing the ways police collect and store the enormous amount of data that comes from relatively new technology, including video, audio and location.

Lawmakers have filed at least 10 bills, though most have not yet received a committee vote.

Some lawmakers say they worry devices like body cameras and license plate scanners are indiscriminate and violate the privacy of people who have done nothing wrong.

Law enforcement representatives have said they're working to help the Legislature strike a compromise that won't tie their hands.