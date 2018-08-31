Missouri leaders react to death of John McCain
COLUMBIA - Missouri political leaders took to social media offering their thoughts on the death of Sen. John McCain.
The war hero and longtime Arizona senator died Saturday after a year-long battle with brain cancer.
On Twitter, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who served in the Senate with McCain, offered his condolences.
As I served with John McCain he became one of my heroes. We didn’t always agree but he was always motivated to do what he thought was the right thing.— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) August 26, 2018
Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., who also worked alongside McCain, also took to Twitter.
I feel so fortunate that I had a chance to learn from him and laugh with him. He was a tremendous role model for our democracy and gave his life to the public good. My love to the McCain family.There’ll never be another like #JohnMcCain.— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 26, 2018
Gov. Mike Parson, R-Mo., said he was saddened to learn of McCain's passing, adding that McCain was a "great veteran and public servant."
Saddened to hear about the passing of a great veteran and public servant Senator John McCain. Our prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/QSChhIS3f2— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 26, 2018
Missouri Attorney General and Republican Senate hopeful Josh Hawley said "America has lost a great man and a war hero."
America has lost a great man and war hero. @SenJohnMcCain and his family are in our thoughts and prayers.— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 26, 2018
U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., said "the world has lost a great American hero."
Today the world has lost a great American hero. Senator McCain served our nation for more than half a century, dedicating his life as a distinguished member of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Senate. Please join me in keeping his wife Cindy and his family in your prayers this evening.— Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlaine) August 26, 2018
State Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, offered her prayers via Twitter.
Steve and I join Americans across our nation in lifting up the family and friends of Senator John McCain in our prayers. https://t.co/4hEQWveuIW— Sara Walsh (@SaraForMissouri) August 26, 2018
State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, also offered his condolences.
“Nothing in life is more liberating than to fight for a cause larger than yourself, something that encompasses you but is not defined by your existence alone.”— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) August 26, 2018
Rest in peace Senator McCain. A patriot & an American hero whose legacy will undoubtedly live on for decades to come. pic.twitter.com/KvslmVF1F7