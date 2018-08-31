Missouri leaders react to death of John McCain

COLUMBIA - Missouri political leaders took to social media offering their thoughts on the death of Sen. John McCain.

The war hero and longtime Arizona senator died Saturday after a year-long battle with brain cancer.

On Twitter, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who served in the Senate with McCain, offered his condolences.

As I served with John McCain he became one of my heroes. We didn’t always agree but he was always motivated to do what he thought was the right thing. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) August 26, 2018

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., who also worked alongside McCain, also took to Twitter.

I feel so fortunate that I had a chance to learn from him and laugh with him. He was a tremendous role model for our democracy and gave his life to the public good. My love to the McCain family.There’ll never be another like #JohnMcCain. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 26, 2018

Gov. Mike Parson, R-Mo., said he was saddened to learn of McCain's passing, adding that McCain was a "great veteran and public servant."

Saddened to hear about the passing of a great veteran and public servant Senator John McCain. Our prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/QSChhIS3f2 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 26, 2018

Missouri Attorney General and Republican Senate hopeful Josh Hawley said "America has lost a great man and a war hero."

America has lost a great man and war hero. @SenJohnMcCain and his family are in our thoughts and prayers. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 26, 2018

U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., said "the world has lost a great American hero."

Today the world has lost a great American hero. Senator McCain served our nation for more than half a century, dedicating his life as a distinguished member of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Senate. Please join me in keeping his wife Cindy and his family in your prayers this evening. — Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlaine) August 26, 2018

State Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, offered her prayers via Twitter.

Steve and I join Americans across our nation in lifting up the family and friends of Senator John McCain in our prayers. https://t.co/4hEQWveuIW — Sara Walsh (@SaraForMissouri) August 26, 2018

State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, also offered his condolences.