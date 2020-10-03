Missouri leaders react to Trump's COVID-19 positive result

COLUMBIA - Reaction is coming in to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

The President announced the tests results just before midnight on Thursday.

Below is a list of public statements made by Missouri political leaders:

Governor Mike Parson

Teresa and I join Missourians and the nation in wishing President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania well as they navigate COVID-19 recovery.



Our prayers are with them always. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 2, 2020

State Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway

Wishing President Trump and the First Lady a quick and full recovery from COVID-19. This virus can impact anyone. Please stay vigilant. — Nicole Galloway (@nicolergalloway) October 2, 2020

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt

Abby and I wish @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) October 2, 2020

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley

Erin and I send our prayers and best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a speedy recovery — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 2, 2020

U.S. Representative Ann Wagner - Missouri's 2nd District

Please join me in praying for the quick recovery of @POTUS, @FLOTUS, and all those across the country and here in Missouri who have contracted COVID-19. — Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) October 2, 2020

U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer - Missouri's 3rd District