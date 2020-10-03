Missouri leaders react to Trump's COVID-19 positive result
COLUMBIA - Reaction is coming in to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.
The President announced the tests results just before midnight on Thursday.
Below is a list of public statements made by Missouri political leaders:
Governor Mike Parson
Teresa and I join Missourians and the nation in wishing President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania well as they navigate COVID-19 recovery.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 2, 2020
Our prayers are with them always.
State Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway
Wishing President Trump and the First Lady a quick and full recovery from COVID-19. This virus can impact anyone. Please stay vigilant.— Nicole Galloway (@nicolergalloway) October 2, 2020
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt
Abby and I wish @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) October 2, 2020
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley
Erin and I send our prayers and best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a speedy recovery— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 2, 2020
U.S. Representative Ann Wagner - Missouri's 2nd District
Please join me in praying for the quick recovery of @POTUS, @FLOTUS, and all those across the country and here in Missouri who have contracted COVID-19.— Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) October 2, 2020
U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer - Missouri's 3rd District
As the leader of the free world, @POTUS has operated as an essential worker during the pandemic and continued working hard to get America through it.— Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlaine) October 2, 2020
He and the First Lady are in excellent care with the WH medical team & I wish @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery.