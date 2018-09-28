Missouri Leads Nation in Black Homicides

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri has the nation's highest black homicide rate for the second straight year, according to newly-released data.



The Washington-based Violence Policy Center on Wednesday released FBI data for 2009 showing that Missouri's black homicide rate of 34.72 per 100,000 black residents was seven times the national overall homicide rate of 4.76 per 100,000 residents. Michigan was second, followed by Pennsylvania, Oklahoma and Louisiana.



Missouri had 239 black homicide victims -- 206 male and 33 female.

The study found that the vast majority of victims were shot to death.