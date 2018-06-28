Missouri Legislature at a standstill with just 2 days left

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's legislature has slowed to a crawl with just two days remaining in its session because of animosity over legislation limiting union powers.

Senate Democrats were stalling all debate Thursday - just as they did Wednesday - because of frustration that majority Republicans had used a rare procedural motion to cut off Senate debate Tuesday evening and force a vote on right-to-work legislation.

House Republicans voted Wednesday to send Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon the bill barring union fees from being a condition of employment.

But the House suspended its normal work Thursday morning, citing the Senate standstill.

Lawmakers face a 6 p.m. Friday deadline to pass bills. The standstill is jeopardizing numerous measures, including one reauthorizing taxes on health care providers that help fund the Medicaid program.