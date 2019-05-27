Missouri Legislature enters final day of session in turmoil

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Legislature is in turmoil, with only one day remaining to try to straighten things out and pass legislation.

The Legislature faces a 6 p.m. Friday deadline to approve bills.

But the Republican House speaker is resigning amid scandal and the Senate is stalled by Democrats angry over the passage of a bill limiting union powers.

House Majority Leader Todd Richardson is expected to be elected Friday to replace Speaker John Diehl, who is stepping down after acknowledging that he exchanged sexually suggestive emails with a Capitol intern.

Senators, meanwhile, are negotiating to try to end their impasse.

One of the bills hanging in the balance is needed to reauthorize medical taxes that provide $3.6 billion annually for the state's Medicaid program.