Missouri Legislature passes bill to cap school funding goal

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure aimed at reining in the amount of money lawmakers will provide to K-12 schools.

The House voted 116-38 Tuesday to send the bill to Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Lawmakers set a goal for how much money schools should receive in basic aid.

But legislators for years have fallen short of meeting those goals. The measure headed to Nixon would cap that, which supporters say will make it more feasible to meet targeted funding.

Current proposals for spending on K-12 schools next fiscal year fall more than $400 million short of funding goals.

Under the proposal pending before Nixon, legislators would only be about $54 million short.

Nixon has said he opposes the legislation. He's criticized it as shifting education expenses to local taxpayers.