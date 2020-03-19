Missouri Legislature's push for ethics changes continues

4 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Thursday, January 28 2016 Jan 28, 2016 Thursday, January 28, 2016 3:07:17 PM CST January 28, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Motivated by the resignations of two lawmakers, the Missouri Legislature has advanced another round of ethics-related legislation.

The Missouri House passed legislation 157-3 Thursday to prohibit most investments of campaign money. Members also voted 157-4 to impose greater reporting requirements for taskforce members appointed by the governor.

Legislation to close the revolving door of lawmakers immediately becoming lobbyists is headed to the full Senate. A Senate panel also advanced a bill to increase reporting of travel paid for by nonprofits from the current once-a-year to 90 days after the trip or after the receipt is received.

The push to change Missouri ethics law comes after two lawmakers accused of inappropriate behavior toward interns stepped down in 2015.

