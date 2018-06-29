Missouri library to provide home Internet access to students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Public Library in Missouri is set to give out 25 free mobile hot spots to Kansas City Public Schools students for the next school year.

Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner with the library said 70 percent of district students do not have Internet access at home.

The Kansas City Star reports the library is partnering with the district and local nonprofits Literacy Kansas City and Connecting for Good for the initiative, which begins in August.

The library received the hotspots and an equal number of laptops through a grant from Rhode Island-based nonprofit Mobile Beacon, which provides low-cost Internet services across the country.