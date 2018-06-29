Missouri Lieutenant Governor calls for special session

JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Michael Parson called for the Missouri Legislature to enter into a special session Thursday.

Parson believes it is necessary to discuss alternative funding for cuts made to Missouri seniors and veterans, and also to talk about possible punishment for the Senator who said President Donald Trump should be assassinated.

Since Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal made her comment on Facebook, dozens of Missouri politicians and even more Missouri citizens have called for her resignation or expulsion.

"I have no desire to sit in the same chamber with an elected official who called for the assassination of the President of the United States," Parson said.

He said Chappelle-Nadal should be held accountable.

"For me, I hope that she is expelled from the Senate, I think that the best recourse for everyone is that she is expelled from the Senate," Parson said.

Parson said he feels calling a special session is the only way to deal with the issue.

"She's said she's not going to resign, so the only action we got is to bring the legislators in and start the process of expungement."

Parson talked about Rep. Warren Love, R-Osceola, who also made headlines last month for a Facebook post. Love said the vandals of a confederate memorial should be hung by a long rope. Critics said that was equal to a call for a lynching.

Parson said, while he has already spoken out against Love's comments, it is up to members of the House of Representative's to decide Love's punishment.

Parson's other agenda item is finding alternative funding for cuts made to senior citizens and veterans in Missouri.

"I think it's important that the legislators take it upon themselves to call themselves in. Facing the issue of the cuts are our seniors, our veterans, and our people on disabilities. There's 8,000 Missourians out there being affected as we speak today," Parson said.

Parson said the most important thing for people to do is to let their elected officials know how they feel about these decisions.

"I'm asking people at home that if they believe that we, as legislators, need to come in and take care of these seniors, these veterans, these people with disabilities, and that there needs to be some sort of action taken against Senator Chappelle-Nadal, that they would contact their senators and encourage them to call themselves in to discuss these two issues," he said.