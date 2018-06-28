Missouri Limits Eminent Domain Use

"Let's say you were in a ritzy area," said farmer Riley Godfrey. "In the past, they could come in and condemn your house and the one on each side of it and put a mini-mart there and there's nothing you could do about it."

Gov. Blunt said, "Now they can't do that, that's the whole thing. It protects everybody in the state of Missouri, not just the farmers."

Blunt also signed the bill at four other stops in Missouri. House Bill 1944 is one of the last bills he will sign from the 2006 legislative session.